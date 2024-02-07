Cairo Int'l Book Fair Attracted Record-Breaking Number Of Visitors

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Feb 7 (NNN-MENA) – The 55th edition of the Cairo International Book Fair (CIBF), concluded in the Egyptian capital, yesterday.

About 1,200 publishers and 5,250 exhibitors from 70 countries, attended this year's fair, which was organised by the General Egyptian Book Organisation (GEBO), of the Ministry of Culture, with Norway as the guest of honour.

About 4.8 million people visited the fair, which kicked off on Jan 24, up from about 3.5 million visitors last year, according to statistics released by the Egyptian Ministry of Culture.

According to GEBO Chairman, Ahmed Bahy El-Din, this year's fair attracted a record-breaking number of visitors, publishing houses, participating countries, cultural activities, and artistic programmes.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that, Oman would become the guest of honour for the next edition of CIBF.

Bayt Al-Hekma Cultural Group was awarded the best Egyptian publisher at the 55th CIBF.

Established in 1969, CIBF is one of the largest and oldest book fairs in the Middle East region.– NNN-MENA