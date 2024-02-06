25 Years Of Progress, Jordan Celebrates Silver Jubilee

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan celebrates on Wednesday the Silver Jubilee, marking the 25th year of His Majesty King Abdullah's reign.

His Majesty has received cables marking the 25th anniversary of his assumption of constitutional powers, which falls on Wednesday, 7 February.

The cables' senders-senior officials and officers, and representatives of civil society organisations-paid tribute to His Majesty the late King Hussein, and highlighted Jordan's progress under King Abdullah's leadership.



Prime Minister Bisher

Khasawneh on Tuesday decided to introduce the "Silver Jubilee Flag" to mark the 25th anniversary of His Majesty's assumption of constitutional powers.

This flag will be flown alongside the national flag as of Wednesday 7 February, until the end of the year. The Silver Jubilee Flag will be flown to the right and the Jordanian flag to the left, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Over the past 25 years, Jordan has seen transformative developments across various sectors and fields and succeeded in maintaining its stability and security despite regional turbulence, including the war on Iraq in 2003, the Arab Spring unrest and other challenging events. (See story on page 3)

Although challenged by unrest and conflicts in the region, Jordan is always described as an "oasis of stability" in the Middle East.