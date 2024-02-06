Iraq Committed To Building Fleet Of Oil Tankers

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul Ghani, has affirmed the Ministry's commitment to building a fleet of oil tankers.

His statement came during a meeting with the Chairman of the Norwegian company Batservice Mandal [Båtservice Mandal AS], Bjørn Fjellhaugen, and the accompanying delegation.

The Minister praised the role of Batservice, in cooperation with the Iraqi Oil Tankers Company (IOTC) , in building the tankers "Sumer " and "Akkad [Aked]".

During the meeting, ways to enhance cooperation opportunities between the company and the national carrier were discussed.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy General Manager of the Iraqi Oil Tankers Company, Mr. Hadi Salman Fadil.

In August 2020, Iraq Business News Expert Blogger, Ahmed Mousa Jiyad , demanded an investigation into Iraq's reported contract to buy tankers from the company.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

