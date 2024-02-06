Buckle Up For Hilarious Ride As Kevin Sorbo, Barry Bostwick, Jon Lovitz And Emmanuelle Vaugier Star In New Comedy 'Potwins' TV Show On X Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare for a comedy series like no other as esteemed actors Kevin Sorbo, Barry Bostwick, Jon Lovitz and Emmanuelle Vaugier come together to headline an exciting new comedy TV show set to debut on the X

platform (formally Twitter).

"Potwins" is not your typical family comedy, it's topical, edgy and unafraid to dive into controversial subject matters. The show promises a rollercoaster of laughter as it navigates addressing societal issues with humor.

Bradford Broyles, the producer behind the Potwins, chose X platform due to its massive 90 million American audience members and unwavering dedication to free speech. "X provides the perfect stage for Potwins to reach a wide audience and push the boundaries of comedy. We're excited to be part of the platform which values creative expression and embraces diverse perspectives. Launching the very first TV series on X, Potwins will mark a new era for entertainment which challenges, engages and entertains on one of the most innovative platforms in the industry," commented Broyles.

"The collective charisma and comedic timing of our cast will undoubtedly make this TV show a standout in the world of family comedy," said writer/director Lenny Britton.

