There Is Already De Facto Peace Between Azerbaijan And Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. There is already
de facto peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, as he received Secretary
General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong, Trend reports.
The head of state underlined that there is already de facto
peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and a state of peace has
prevailed along the border of the two countries for several months.
“However, in order to bring logical conclusion to this process, a
peace treaty must be signed, and Armenia's territorial claims
against Azerbaijan must be brought to an end.”
In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev noted that in Armenia's
Declaration of Independence, there are direct calls for the
annexation of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region to Armenia and the
violation of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, and this document
is also referred to in the Constitution of Armenia.“Furthermore,
in Armenia`s other regulatory and legal documents, there are
numerous provisions that assert territorial claims against
Azerbaijan, and in many conventions and other documents to which
Armenia is a party, there are numerous clauses that do not
recognize Azerbaijan's sovereignty over Karabakh.” In addition, the
head of state emphasized that the basis of Armenia's claims against
Azerbaijan in international courts consists of issues such as the
non-recognition of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial
integrity by Armenia, as well as the separation of Karabakh from
Azerbaijan. The President of Azerbaijan noted that peace can be
achieved when these claims are brought to an end, and when
amendments are made in the Constitution of Armenia and other
regulatory and legal documents. Stressing the importance of
expeditiously implementing this in Armenia, the head of state
emphasized that initiating internal discussions on this issue in
Armenia is considered a positive step, adding that this could
create good opportunities for expediting the conclusion of the
peace process.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816825
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.