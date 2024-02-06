Caspian Energy Club Czechia Creates Networking Platform For Czech-Azerbaijani Companies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1 . Caspian Energy
Club Czechia creates a networking platform for Czech and
Azerbaijani companies to provide their services and establish ties,
said Chairman of the Board of Caspian Energy Club Czechia Zaur
Gadirov in an exclusive interview with Trend .
Gadirov noted that Caspian Energy Club Czechia, the official
representative of the club in the Czech Republic, is dedicated to
intensifying its activity in the country.
"In January 2023, the first event hosted by Caspian Energy Club
Czechia in Czechia was the CEO Breakfast Prague, followed by the
CEO Lunch Prague in February, and then March saw the organization
of the international Caspian Energy Investment Forum Prague in
2023," he said.
According to the chairman, the forum became one of the biggest
events of March 2023.
"The 13th Caspian Energy Investment Forum Prague - 2023, jointly
organized by the Caspian Energy Club and Caspian Energy Club
Czechia, took place in the presence of former Czech Prime Minister
Jan Fischer, Advisor to the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Vusal
Rajabli, and several government officials. The focal points of the
event encompassed new opportunities and perspectives, green energy,
European energy security, technological progress, digitalization,
and the investment potential of Czechia. Envisioned as an annual
occurrence, this event seeks to attract investments and enhance
trade diversification with various nations," he added.
Gadirov also noted that several CEO MeetUps were organized
during 2023, dedicated to the development and application of
artificial intelligence (AI), financial technologies, and
tourism.
"During these events, Caspian Energy Club members are given the
opportunity to present their businesses, establish business
relations, discuss problems, and make suggestions," he
emphasized.
The chairman of the board said that Caspian Energy Club Czechia
creates a networking platform for Czech and Azerbaijani companies
to provide their services and establish ties.
"Caspian Energy Club Czechia plays an active role in engaging in
diverse meetings and agreements. In the past year, the Czech
delegation conducted a business visit to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic, engaging with representatives from the
Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Agriculture, the
Irrigation Agency of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and other
governmental bodies. Additionally, throughout the previous year,
the club organized meetings with diplomatic missions from
Azerbaijan, Germany, Israel, Hungary, and Türkiye," he said.
"We are proactively collaborating and maintaining ongoing
communication with the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Czechia,
the Ministry of Agriculture, and other state institutions in the
country. Through these connections, our aim is to enhance business
relations between Azerbaijan and Czechia. In pursuit of this goal,
we are establishing a networking platform for Czech and Azerbaijani
companies to offer their services and foster connections," Gadirov
added.
Speaking about plans, the chairman of the board emphasized that
Caspian Energy Club Czechia plans to hold a series of CEO meetups
in 2024.
"In 2024, Caspian Energy Club Czechia aims to host a sequence of
CEO MeetUps focusing on finance, human resources, AI, and Caspian
Energy MeetUps dedicated to the energy sector. Between May 16 and
18, we are scheduled to conduct an investment forum with the
involvement of representatives from the private and public sectors
of Czechia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, Uzbekistan, and several
European countries. Furthermore, a textile forum in Czechia is
planned in collaboration with the Turkish and Uzbek offices of the
Caspian Energy Club," he said.
"As a result, the forum will feature the participation of
textile companies from Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan, enabling
the establishment of new contracts and providing companies with
opportunities to enter not only the Czech market but also European
markets. Plans for 2024 include visits by the Czech delegation to
Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan. It is anticipated that
bilateral meetings with representatives of the private and public
sectors will prove to be productive and mutually beneficial for
both countries," Gadirov added.
In conclusion, the chairman of the board emphasized that
Azerbaijan is set to host a key event of the year, COP29 [the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change], in November.
"Caspian Energy Club Czechia is committed to offering all
available assistance to Azerbaijan in organizing this event.
Additionally, two phases of events on this subject have already
been outlined," he concluded.
Caspian Energy Club stands as a vibrant and progressing regional
organization, bringing together over 5000 companies from 50
countries worldwide. Functioning as an active participant in the
dialogue between business and government, the primary objective of
Caspian Energy Club is to enhance the investment and business
environment in Azerbaijan and other countries within its
operational scope. The club also aims to foster dialogues in B2G,
B2B, and B2C formats, actively engaging and contributing to
them.
