IGB Operator Announces Timeframe For Capacity Expansion

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5 . ICGB, operator of
the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), has shared details of
capacity expansion, Trend reports.
According to its preliminary technical studies, ICGB anticipates
having an expanded capacity from 3 bcm/y to 5 bcm/y as of Q4 2025
for the Interconnection Point at Stara Zagora and as of Q4 2026 for
the Interconnection Point at Komotini. These scenarios are
considering the technical feasibility of the IGB pipeline, as well
as the non-binding requests described in the Demand Assessment
Reports (DARs) published in October 2023.
The Greece-Bulgaria interconnector connects Bulgaria to the
Southern Gas Corridor and is part of the Vertical Gas Corridor. The
pipeline strengthens the energy connectivity and security in the
region, providing access to natural gas from new, diversified
sources.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816650
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.