Iran Achieves Self-Reliance In Tellurium Hexafluoride With New Unit At Its Nuclear Facility

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Iran will be able
to fully meet the country's need for tellurium hexafluoride thanks
to the new semi-industrial unit launched at the Isfahan Uranium
Conversion Facility (UCF), Deputy Chief of the Atomic Energy
Organization of Iran (AEOI) and Executive Director of the Raw
Materials and Nuclear Fuel Production Company of Iran Javad Ahmadi
said, Trend reports.
According to Ahmadi, this semi-industrial unit will produce 15
kilograms of tellurium hexafluoride per year. Tellurium
hexafluoride will be used in the treatment and production of many
radio-pharmaceuticals.
He added that it is possible to increase this production several
times with the infrastructures planned in the semi-industrial unit.
By increasing production, Iran will have the capacity to export
additional tellurium hexafluoride.
On February 5, Iran has launched a semi-industrial unit for the
production of tellurium hexafluoride at the Isfahan Uranium
Conversion Facility (UCF) in Isfahan province.
The AEOI aims to industrialize and commercialize the nuclear
research and production in Iran.
