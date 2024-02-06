               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iran Achieves Self-Reliance In Tellurium Hexafluoride With New Unit At Its Nuclear Facility


2/6/2024 8:34:21 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Iran will be able to fully meet the country's need for tellurium hexafluoride thanks to the new semi-industrial unit launched at the Isfahan Uranium Conversion Facility (UCF), Deputy Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and Executive Director of the Raw Materials and Nuclear Fuel Production Company of Iran Javad Ahmadi said, Trend reports.

According to Ahmadi, this semi-industrial unit will produce 15 kilograms of tellurium hexafluoride per year. Tellurium hexafluoride will be used in the treatment and production of many radio-pharmaceuticals.

He added that it is possible to increase this production several times with the infrastructures planned in the semi-industrial unit. By increasing production, Iran will have the capacity to export additional tellurium hexafluoride.

On February 5, Iran has launched a semi-industrial unit for the production of tellurium hexafluoride at the Isfahan Uranium Conversion Facility (UCF) in Isfahan province.

The AEOI aims to industrialize and commercialize the nuclear research and production in Iran.

