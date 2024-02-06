Autocatalyst Market Outlook, Growth, Opportunity Analysis 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Autocatalyst Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on autocatalyst market outlook . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global autocatalyst market size reached US$ 12.8 Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.9 Billion by 2028 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during 2023-2028.

The push towards reducing emissions and improving air quality is driving the global market. Governments worldwide are imposing stringent emissions regulations, particularly for vehicles, to combat air pollution and mitigate the impact of greenhouse gases. Autocatalyst, specifically catalytic converters, play a crucial role in reducing harmful emissions from internal combustion engines. Additionally, the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is contributing to autocatalyst market growth. While EVs produce no tailpipe emissions, hybrid vehicles, and plug-in hybrids still require catalytic converters to control emissions during combustion engine operation. As the transition to EVs continues, autocatalysts remain essential for a portion of the automotive market. Furthermore, the expansion of the automotive industry, especially in emerging economies, is another driving factor.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players operating in the market.



BASF SE

Cataler Corporation (Toyota Motor Corporation)

Corning Incorporated

Cummins Inc.

DCL International Inc

Faurecia

Heraeus Holding

Ibiden Co. Ltd.

Solvay Tenneco Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, material, catalyst type, distribution channel, vehicle type and fuel type.

Breakup by Material:



Platinum

Palladium

Rhodium Others

Breakup by Catalyst Type:



Two-way

Three-way Four-way

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



OEM Aftermarket

Breakup by Vehicle Type:



Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle Others

Breakup by Fuel Type:



Gasoline

Diesel

Hybrid Fuels Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

