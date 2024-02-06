Borrell Outlines Purpose Of His Visit To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU High Representative Josep Borrell has said that the purpose of his visit to Kyiv is to discuss the EU's "unwavering support to Ukraine" in the military and financial sectors, as well as on the EU reform path.

He said this in a post on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports

“Back in Kyiv for my fourth visit since the start of Russia's full scale invasion. Here to discuss with our Ukrainian friends the EU's unwavering support to Ukraine - on military side, on the financial side with the new Ukraine facility, as well as on the EU reform path,” he posted.

Joseparrives in Kyiv

As reported, last month EU High Representative Josep Borrell announced a visit to Ukraine in early February at a press conference following the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting to reaffirm continued military and security support from the EU.

Photo: Х Josep Borrell Fontelles