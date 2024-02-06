Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size To Surpass USD 44.9 Billion By 2033 | Driven By Increasing Demand For Precision Medicine

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The continuous advancements in genetic research and the development of novel therapeutics, such as gene therapies and CRISPR-Cas9 technologies, are driving the demand for oligonucleotide synthesis, as they require precise and tailored DNA/RNA sequences. New York, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market, the Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market size is forecasted to exceed USD 44.9 Billion by 2033, with a promising CAGR of 17.3% from 2024 to 2033. The oligonucleotide synthesis market involves the manufacturing and development of oligonucleotides, short DNA or RNA molecules used in various applications such as genetic testing, research, and therapeutic interventions. This market experiences growth driven by increasing demand for custom oligonucleotides in research, diagnostics, and therapeutics. Factors like advancements in synthetic biology , rising applications in precision medicine, and expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries contribute to its expansion. Key players in the market often focus on innovation and strategic collaborations to maintain a competitive edge. The oligonucleotide synthesis market plays a vital role in supporting advancements in genomics and molecular biology. Download Latest Analysis Sample PDF (Including Full Table of contents, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): request-sample/ Key Takeaway:

Oligonucleotide-based drugs accounted for 38.1% of the market in 2023. This segment experienced growth due to the increased demand for targeted therapies.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies contributed significantly, representing 34.6% of the market's revenue in 2023.

Therapeutic applications led the market in the previous year and held a 42.2% market share. And is credited to the efficacy of oligonucleotide drugs. North America maintained its leadership position in the market, securing a 40.2% revenue share in 2023. Factors affecting the growth of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market:

Anticipated revenue growth is expected to be driven by the expansion of oligonucleotide therapies targeting disorders such as cancer and neurological conditions.

Due to the heightened number of ongoing clinical trials, the market is expected to grow at a considerable rate.

The complex nature of therapeutic oligonucleotides can often affect their efficacy, which ultimately has a negative influence on the growth of the market. The market for oligonucleotide synthesis can greatly benefit from the multitude of opportunities presented by developing nations. Top Trends in the Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market:

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 9.1 Billion Forecast Revenue 2033 USD 44.9 Billion CAGR (2024 to 2033) 17.3% North America Revenue Share 40.2% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Market Drivers:

One of the key drivers for the oligonucleotide synthesis market is the increased investments from the government in pharmaceutical and biotechnological projects. Oligonucleotide synthesis plays a crucial role in various genetic research endeavors. The heightened demand for custom synthesis of diverse oligonucleotide classes, including antisense, immunostimulatory, miRNA, siRNA, decoys, aptamers, and immunostimulatory oligos, is expected to escalate with the growing government investments in genetic research. Collaborative efforts with pharmaceutical companies are facilitating the expansion of numerous oligonucleotide manufacturers, both established and new, contributing to the overall market growth.

Market Restraints:

Challenges in the effective development of oligonucleotide drugs persist due to insufficient pharmacokinetic characteristics and limited cellular absorption. The utilization of nucleic acid-derived molecules for therapeutic applications remains unresolved, particularly in achieving adequate delivery to tissues beyond the liver. Concerns about toxicology issues associated with chemical alterations persist even post-market approval. Additionally, a shortage of qualified professionals with requisite expertise and research funding in developing nations is expected to constrain progress in the oligonucleotide synthesis market.

Market Opportunities:

Emerging economies are presenting notable opportunities in the oligonucleotide synthesis market. While developed nations, such as the United States and Europe, have historically dominated this market, there is a shift due to increased demand for oligonucleotides and augmented funding for Research and Development (R&D) initiatives. The untapped potential in emerging economies is expected to contribute significantly to market growth. Moreover, the expanding research in metabolomics, genomics, and proteomics, coupled with escalating healthcare costs and continuous advancements in healthcare infrastructure, is poised to create numerous growth avenues in the near future.

Report Segmentation of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market:

Product Insight

In the global oligonucleotide synthesis market, the product segment is categorized into oligonucleotide-based drugs, synthesized oligonucleotides, reagents, and equipment. Notably, the oligonucleotide segment emerged as the dominant category, capturing the largest market share at 38.1% in 2023. This signifies a substantial demand for oligonucleotides, reflecting their pivotal role in various applications such as genetic testing, research, and therapeutic development within the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

End-Use Insight

The oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented by end-users, including hospitals, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), and academic research institutes. A key driver of market revenue growth is the substantial investments made by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in various Research and Development (R&D) projects. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies maintained their stronghold on the market by claiming a revenue share of 33.6% .

Application Insight

The oligonucleotide synthesis market, based on application, is categorized into therapeutic applications, research applications, and diagnostic applications. The therapeutic segment is poised for substantial revenue growth over the forecast period, driven by the potential of oligonucleotide drugs in managing and treating various disorders. Oligonucleotide drugs, with their target selectivity, offer clinically relevant treatments, contributing to the increasing significance of the therapeutic application segment in the market. This underscores the growing importance of oligonucleotides in the development of therapeutic interventions for various medical conditions.

Recent Development of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market:



In April 2022, Bachem entered a strategic partnership with Eli Lilly & Company to collaborate on the development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients based on oligonucleotides. Bachem is providing Lilly with necessary engineering infrastructure and expertise to implement Lilly's innovative oligonucleotide manufacturing technology, as outlined in the agreement. In July 2022, WuXi STA, a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec, inaugurated a new large-scale oligonucleotide and peptide manufacturing facility at the Changzhou campus. This facility aims to enhance the company's capacity to meet the increasing global demand for the development and production of oligonucleotide and peptide therapeutics.

Market Segmentation:

By Product



Oligonucleotide-Based Drugs

Synthesized Oligonucleotides

Reagents Equipment

By End-User



Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

CROs and CMOs Academic Research Institutes

By Applications



Therapeutic Applications

Research Applications Diagnostic Applications

By Geography



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



The UK



Spain



Italy



Russia



Netherland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



India



New Zealand



Singapore



Thailand



Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape:

The oligonucleotide synthesis market exhibits fragmentation with numerous players employing diverse strategies to maintain a competitive edge. This includes acquiring companies in emerging markets, establishing distribution partnerships, and collaborating on the development of new technologies. The industry's expansion and the continuous development of product lines contribute to overall market growth. The competitive landscape among key players is shaped by these dynamic strategies.

Market Key Players:



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck – Co., Inc.

GE Healthcare Dharmacon Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Bio-synthesis

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

BioAutomation

LGC Biosearch Technologies Other Key Players

