Katara Publishing House Participates In Book Fair

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Katara Publishing House is participating in the book fair held at Al Khor Club as part of the reading week for the northern areas. The event, which will be held until February 8, is sponsored by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE).

The book list includes publications suitable for students in primary, middle, and secondary schools, kindergartens, special education schools, and language schools.

Director of Katara Publishing House Amira Ahmed Al Muhannadi said that the house pays great attention to encouraging school students to read.