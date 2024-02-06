UN intends to investigate Palestinian refugee organization for impartiality

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the United Nations has announced an internal investigation into its own agency responsible for Palestinian refugees, United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The move comes in response to allegations made by Israel, claiming that at least 12 UNRWA staffers were involved in a Hamas-led terrorist attack on October 7. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres revealed the establishment of an "independent review group" tasked with examining "allegations of serious breaches" within UNRWA.



The probe aims to scrutinize the mechanisms and procedures currently in place within UNRWA to ensure neutrality. Guterres, in his statement, did not specify the nature of the alleged breaches, but the investigation is expected to shed light on the accusations made by Israeli officials. They have repeatedly asserted that 12 UNRWA workers were implicated in last year's Hamas cross-border raid, resulting in casualties and the hostage-taking of over 200 individuals.



While Guterres acknowledged that nine of the 12 United Nations staffers linked to Hamas had already been terminated, two remained unidentified, and one had reportedly been killed. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomed the decision, emphasizing their commitment to submitting evidence highlighting UNRWA's alleged ties to terrorism and its perceived impact on regional stability.



The Israeli allegations, though not independently confirmed, have prompted over a dozen countries, including the United States, Sweden, Britain, and Germany, to cut funding to the refugee agency. The investigation into UNRWA raises questions about the agency's adherence to principles of neutrality and underscores the broader challenges faced by international organizations operating in conflict zones. As the review unfolds, it is likely to have implications for the ongoing debate surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the humanitarian efforts directed at supporting Palestinian refugees in the region.





