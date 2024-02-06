NU-Q Launches Strategic Initiative On Artificial Intelligence

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Northwestern University in Qatar launched yesterday a new flagship strategic initiative focusing on the challenges and opportunities of artificial intelligence.

The Artificial Intelligence Initiative (AI2) is dedicated to making significant contributions to research, education, and professional development within the field of artificial intelligence.

Dean and CEO of Northwestern Qatar (NU-Q), Marwan M. Kraidy launched the initiative during the 'Dare to AIM High': AI2 inaugural symposium organised by the Artificial Intelligence and Media Lab (AIM-LAB) of the campus.

Speaking to The Peninsula about the initiative's importance, Dean Kraidy stated, 'It's a way to grapple with AI, a way to be forward-looking, and a way to harness its potential while mitigating its harms.”

He said that the initiative is designed in line with Northwestern's presidential priority to harness the power of data analytics and artificial intelligence in line with Qatar Foundation's emphasis on AI as a priority area for Education City.

According to Dean Kraidy, AI2 will position Northwestern University in Qatar as a central player in shaping the understanding and application of AI in global higher education as well as in the media and creative industries worldwide.

“Artificial intelligence has been with us for a long time but recently tools have been created that have become very widely available and they have a huge impact on a lot of things we do - writing, thinking, medical imaging. AI particularly impacts the professions of journalism, media that we focus on in Northwestern – issues of truth, issues of presentation, what is fact and what is not,” said Dean Kraidy.

He said the initiative was in the making for over a year and the research work by Northwestern University Qatar faculty on AI has significantly contributed towards it. AI2 will pave the way to a new joint study programme with Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar in media and AI that includes coursework in coding, computer science, ethics, and the social impact, currently in development.

As part of the initiative, AIM Lab will drive research efforts on AI, bringing together faculty members, a postdoctoral scholar, and undergraduate researchers to collaborate on research and organise events. AI2 also aims to enhance the knowledge of staff at Northwestern University in Qatar, by skill development workshops, training exercises, and thought-nourishing discussions.

During the event, some of the faculty members of Northwestern University in Qatar discussed their research work related to AI. Director of Northwestern University in Qatar's AIM LAB Dr. Venus Jin in her presentation said that over the next five years“the AIM LAB will contribute to the knowledge based economy for Qatar, Global South and beyond. We strongly believe that AIM LAB can foster trans-disciplinary research and development in AI and data science.”

A Professor in Residence of Journalism and Strategic Communication Programme, George Anghelcev in his presentation explained that AI has drastically changed the strategic communication profession, while an Associate Professor in Residence of Communication Programme Spencer Striker presented the opportunities and challenges AI presents in creative media.