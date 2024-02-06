On World Cancer Day Vedanta Aluminium Leads The Way To Build Awareness On Cancer Prevention

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi; 5th February 2024: On World Cancer Day, Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest aluminium producer, reaffirmed its commitment to providing the best healthcare facilities and support to cancer patients, particularly those hailing from rural areas. On the occasion, Vedanta Group's Raipur-based state-of-the-art cancer facility and one of India's leading cancer care hospitals, BALCO Medical Centre (BMC), organised a series of cancer awareness activities in Chhattisgarh, focused on promoting prevention, detection, and treatment of the disease. BMC's efforts were aligned with the theme 'Closing the Care Gap' by bringing cancer care to people's doorsteps through a mammography van equipped with screenings for breast, cervix, and head & neck cancers - the 3 most common cancers in India as well as opening a chemotherapy daycare centre in the heart of Raipur so patients don't have to travel far for chemotherapy. Similar activities and awareness camps were organised by BALCO in Korba, in collaboration with the NGO Help Age India.



World Cancer Day, observed annually on February 4th, is a global initiative dedicated to raising awareness about cancer and acknowledging the tenacity demonstrated daily by cancer fighters and survivors. As part of the activities, BMC also organised awareness sessions in schools and societies and a cancer awareness walk in the Raipur city. Along with this, BMC also announced a special offer on preventive cancer screening packages and pharmacy and a free second opinion for cancer patients.



Since its inception in 2018, BMC has served the needs of over 35,000 patients, addressing existing gaps in domestic cancer awareness and treatment. It is the most preferred oncology hospital in central India for advanced radiation therapy, brachytherapy, nuclear medicine, surgeries, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, blood-related disorders, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and pain & palliative care. This cutting-edge medical facility features 170 beds and state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities. BALCO Medical Centre is bridging the gaps in domestic cancer treatment, awareness, infrastructure, and expertise. Furthermore, the centre has formed alliances with prestigious institutions in the field, including the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) in Mumbai and Anuva, a transnational research company specializing in genomics biotech.



On the occasion, Ms. Jyoti Agarwal, Chairperson of BALCO Medical Centre, said, "World Cancer Day serves as a reminder that the battle against cancer is fought not only in clinics and laboratories but also in the hearts and minds of those affected. At BALCO Medical Centre, we are committed to providing people in rural areas with access to quality healthcare and bridge the universal healthcare gap, promoting awareness, and eliminating the stigma associated with cancer and promoting early detection and care, thereby fostering an environment of empathy and resilience."



Speaking about BALCO Medical Centre's role in creating awareness around the illness, Dr Bhawna Sirohi, Medical Director of BMC, "The delay in cancer diagnosis means patients are not cured, suffer from financial & time toxicity, and the catastrophic expenditure pushes them more into poverty â€“ this is counterproductive for our country's heath. On this World Cancer Day, BALCO Medical Centre organized a series of cancer awareness camps to promote early diagnosis of the disease which will lead to higher cure rates, elevate quality of life, and reduce the cost and duration of treatment, thereby contributing to a healthier nation. Destigmatizing cancer was at the heart of all the initiatives conducted on that day."



Established by the Vedanta Medical Research Foundation (VMRF) and backed by the Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF), BALCO Medical Centre is making a difference in the lives of lakhs of people through increased access to quality medical care. BMC's extensive roster of renowned cancer specialists regularly organises efforts to educate individuals on the cruciality of timely preventive screening and mitigation measures against various forms of cancer. Dedicated medical experts from the centre reach out to students, working professionals and other community members through several platforms such as awareness talks, health camps, and webinars. Along with cancer treatment, all patients at BALCO Medical Centre also receive robust psychological, nutritional and physical therapy, in addition to membership in patient support groups for emotional support during their care period.





About Vedanta Aluminium Business:



Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India's aluminium i.e., 2.29 million tonnes in FY23. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 1st in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the 'Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow.

