Evan Augustine Dougherty, MD, An Orthopedic Surgeon With Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Feb 5, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

A dedicated orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Dougherty has been an integral part of Hinsdale Orthopaedics since 2015, contributing his expertise to the esteemed division of the Illinois Bone & Joint Institute. In his current role, he directs his efforts toward restoring patients to their previous levels of activity, prioritizing the restoration of their sense of self, and assisting them in overcoming obstacles hindering their recovery.

Graduating through the Orthopaedic Surgery Residency Program at Loyola University, he further honed his skills during a specialized year as the Orthopaedic Trauma Fellow at MetroHealth Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.

During his tenure at MetroHealth Hospital, Dr. Dougherty worked tirelessly at the busiest Level I Trauma Center in Northern Ohio, gaining extensive experience in the intricate care of poly-traumatized patients. His focus extended to the treatment of pelvic and hip socket (acetabulum) fractures, complex fractures of bones and joints, and the management of chronic issues and complications arising from trauma, such as nonunion, malunion, and infection. Notably, he provided comprehensive care for a diverse patient population, including pediatric and geriatric individuals.

Previously, he tended to athletes at Colorado College, where he earned his undergraduate degree in biology. His medical journey continued at West Virginia University School of Medicine, where he not only excelled academically but also earned the prestigious position of President of the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society.

Subsequent to his education, the doctor attained board certification through the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery (ABOS). The ABOS is an organization with the goal of establishing educational and professional standards for orthopedic residents and surgeons as well as evaluating the qualifications and competence of orthopedic surgeons.

Continuously advancing his efforts, Dr. Dougherty is an active member of the Orthopaedic Trauma Association, the AO Trauma North America, and the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

Passionate about education and mentorship, he actively contributes to the preparation of future orthopedic surgeons, sharing his knowledge and experience to ensure they are well-equipped to provide compassionate care to traumatically injured patients.

Orthopedic surgery is the branch of surgery concerned with conditions involving the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic surgeons use both surgical and non-surgical means to treat musculoskeletal trauma, spine diseases, sports injuries, degenerative diseases, infections, tumors, and congenital disorders.

In recognition of his excellence in the field, Dr. Dougherty has been honored with several awards. Chicago Magazine has consistently named him among the Top Doctors in 2021 and 2022, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the medical community. His expertise in surgery was acknowledged by Chicago Magazine in 2021, and Modern Luxury Chicago honored him in 2023 for his remarkable achievements.

Learn More about Dr. Evan Augustine Dougherty:

Through his findatopdoc profile, or through Illinois Bone & Joint Institute,

About FindaTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey toward optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.