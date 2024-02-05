After Watching Porn Clip, Teen Rapes And Murders Minor Sister

(MENAFN- IANS) Kasganj, Feb 6 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly raping his minor sister and then strangulating her to death in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj.

According to police reports, Sanju watched porn on his mobile phone on the night of February 3 and then raped his minor sister. Fearing that she would inform the family members of his misdeed, he strangled his sister to death.

This was revealed by the accused during police interrogation after his arrest.

Patiali Kotwali in-charge Inspector Govind Ballabh Sharma said that the uncle of the girl had given a complaint against his nephew Sanju Kumar on February 4.

“Since then, the police were searching for the accused. The accused was arrested by the police on Monday evening. During interrogation, he said that his father had died a year ago and he lives with his mother and sister in another house in the village.

"His mother had gone to his uncle's house on the day of the incident and he was alone in the house with his sister. He watched porn on his mobile and then raped her,” the police officer said.

Police have recovered the mobile from the accused and the porn clips he watched on it. The accused has been sent to jail.

