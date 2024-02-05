(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai Marks Memorable Visit by Best-selling Author and Esteemed Children's Advocate Baroness Floella Benjamin







Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 05 February 2024: Last week, RGS Guildford Dubai had the honour of hosting Baroness Floella Benjamin OM DBE, the esteemed actress, presenter, author and children's advocate, as part of her participation in this year's Emirates Literature Festival.



During her time at RGS Guildford Dubai, took Baroness Benjamin embarked on a special tour of the campus, with a notable stop at the school's library. She captivated the pupils by providing a reading session with excerpts from her renowned books, Keep Smiling and Coming to England. Pupils from year groups 3 and 4 had the unique opportunity to interact directly with the Baroness, asking insightful questions and drawing inspiration from her remarkable career.



Budding young writer, Karim Ahmed Siddiqi, a Year 5 pupil presented his first published book to Baroness Benjamin. At the beginning of 2023 Karim started authoring a book called 'Mystery of Mansions' , a cozy mystery story set in 1930's England, which was published earlier this month.



Baroness Floella Benjamin's illustrious career spans over 53 years, encompassing pivotal roles in iconic British television shows such as Playschool and Playaway, along with significant contributions to film, theatre and television. Her dedication to children's welfare and education is further exemplified by her role as Chancellor of the University of Exeter and her advocacy work in the House of Lords, focusing on issues of diversity, equality and children's rights. In 2020, she was awarded a Damehood for her charitable activities, chaired the Windrush Commemoration Committee, and was honoured by the late Queen Elizabeth II with the Order of Merit, as well as receiving a prestigious appointment at the Coronation of King Charles.



Clare Turnbull, Principal of The Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai, shared her enthusiasm about the visit, stating:“Hosting Baroness Floella Benjamin was an extraordinary experience for not only the pupils but the whole RGSGD community. Her insights into the Windrush Generation and her life's work resonated deeply with our pupils, highlighting the importance of resilience and embracing diversity. We are thankful to the Emirates Literature Festival for making this inspiring visit possible, which has left a lasting impression on our young learners.”



