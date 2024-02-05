Play Drums Honors Industry Leaders And Launches International Drum Month Giveaway At NAMM Show Open House

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pictured (L-R) Karl Dustman, former PMC Executive Director, current Play Drum Executive Director Antoinette Follett, and Jim Peterscak, recently retired professor of percussion at SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music.

Play Drum Executive Board (L-R): Matt Rudin (Yamaha Corporation of America), former PMC executive director Karl Dustman, Jennifer Paisley (Alfred Music); Antonio Ferranti (Proel North America/Tamburo Drums), Play Drums Executive Director Antoinette Follet

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Percussion Marketing Council (PMC)/PlayDrums Open House, held at the Anaheim Hilton on Friday, January 26, celebrated the many positive impacts of PlayDrums programs. This year's event, open to all members and percussion industry professionals, formally announced that the organization will now be known as Play Drums, the web domain that has been the host base for the Percussion Marketing Council's programs. The new name aligns with the website, reflects the mission of promoting drumming to everyone, and clearly resonates with all.

“Coming together in January, the Play Drums Open House gathering provides a space for those in the drum industry to become better acquainted with other drum industry colleagues, learn more about the organization and its programs, and recognize the accomplishments of industry leaders,” says Play Drums executive director Antoinette Follett.“Our annual initiatives include the Experience Drumming! and new Experience Bucket Drumming! programs, Drumming Connects Us, as well as the Drum Lesson with a Pro giveaway that offers drummers a free lesson and connection to their local music retailers. These programs are supported by a generous grant from the NAMM Foundation .”

This year, Play Drums honored Karl Dustman, former PMC Executive Director, who led the PMC for 19 years and also recognized Jim Peterscak, recently retired professor of percussion at SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music.

"Karl is a remarkable individual who is a shining example of dedication and passion. His commitment to drummers and the music products industry has led this organization to where it is today," says PMC board member Stacy Montgomery-Clark, SABIAN.

Jim Peterscak, professor of percussion at SUNY Potsdam, received the PlayDrums Lifetime Educator Award. "Jim's passion for drumming has inspired countless individuals to pursue their dreams in music, and today, many of his former students are successful performers, educators, and leaders in the music industry," states PMC board member Antonio Ferranti, Tamburo Drums.

To officially launch International Drum Month , special guest and professional instructor and performer Jason Gianni drummed up excitement for the“Drum Lesson with a Pro” giveaway to be celebrated in May 2024.“International Drum Month is a celebration of everything we love about drumming – the rhythm, the community, the passion," says Gianni. "Musicians often get lost in the maze of information in random searches that the internet provides. Play Drums wants to ensure that you're given the best form of instruction possible. The Drum Lesson with a Pro giveaway assures a personalized drum evaluation and lesson with a seasoned teacher to suit your needs and your level as a thriving drummer."

The Open House refreshments were sponsored this year by Play Drums members Yamaha and Tamburo Drums.

