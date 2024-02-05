Roadkill Art Reports Culling Large Whitetail Deer Population Causing Havoc In SC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hundreds of whitetail deer roam yards in Tega Cay, South Carolina.

Sharpshooter's cull deer population Monday night at dusk, 6:30, Feb. 5th at Tega Cay Golf Course in South Carolina with 6-8 sharpshooters on the golf courses.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The city of Tega Cay, South Carolina took matters into their own hands as more than 1,028 deer are living and roaming in downtown Tega Cay, a population of 14,507. City officials requested a permit from South Carolina DNR to harvest the deer through a process called culling. Residence say: the deer are causing road collisions and have become a nuisance eating plants right off their porch's.Culling is a process where trained sharpshooter's remove a certain amount of deer to control populations. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, USDA, will provide sharpshooter's, who will hunt at night from tree stands with artificial light, known as spotlighting. South Carolina has removed 10,000 deer using sharpshooter's primarily in the coastal area over the past 20 years. Wildlife Biologist with South Carolina DNR, Charles Ruth, says the process is very common in the state, especially the low country like Hilton Head.According to Tega Cay City Manager, Charlie Funderburk, deer population experts recommend the town get rid of 300-360 deer to get the population under control. Monday night January 29th, Tega Cay leader's authorized the use of sharpshooter's to cull 160 deer at the Tega Cay Golf Course from dusk Monday to dawn Tuesday. The USDA resumes deer culling activities on Monday February 5th, through Wednesday February 7th, from dusk until dawn. For additional questions call 803-578-4987.Tega Cay Chief of Police, Joey Crosby attest's that safety considerations are the forefront of all planning and will continue to be the primary focus of the upcoming phase of the Wildlife Management Plan. Chief Crosby ensures the safety of all citizens is a responsibility that he and his officers take seriously, their objective is to ensure a safe and secure environment for residents, first responders and USDA personnel.What Happens to the Deer Meat?The deer will be taken to local meat processors, then donated to local soup kitchens, this works out to hundreds of pounds of meat being made available. Soup Kitchens wanting venison call the Tega Cay City Council @ (803) 548-3512. /319/City-CouncilDeer that stray can be reported in the Roadkill Art App! The Roadkill Art App is a free app designed to make finding roadkill easy , especially the most sought after big game. The main function of the app is to 'Report Roadkill', once starting a report taking less than a minute, the exact location is marked on a map, a picture and video is taken and the roadkill rated. After making a report the app 'Map View' or 'List View' can be checked to see what needs to be picked up. Roadkill Art invites anyone wanting to help and game meat eater's to be a part of a unique community by installing the app and registering.Apple Link:Google Link:After installation look for the link 'Not a Member Yet”, allow for camera access, then register with name, email, city, and state, set a password and choose a game meat eating status, the system will then take you back to the sign in page, sign in with your username and password.The mission of the Roadkill Art App is to get any of the millions of game turned roadkill while still fresh reported in the app and onto a table. State Farm Insurance Co. as a definitive source for yearly roadkill counts stated 1.8 million auto insurance claims involving animal collisions were filed across the nation between July 1, 2022, and June 30, Road collisions generate available game meat, millions of pounds of game meat. Take State Farms number 1.8M, multiple it by the low number of 50 pounds, this comes to 90M pounds of meat that can be consumed if gotten to in time. The Roadkill Art App for reporting roadkill gets members to millions of pounds of meat that can be utilized.By becoming a Roadkill Art App member you are continually helping supply meat to not only soup kitchen's but individual's. For more information about the Roadkill Art App go to / . Roadkill Art is happy to have you a part of a community of game meat eater's with a cause.

