Vibrer App Unveils A New Era For Global Music Community

Vibrer, a groundbreaking social media platform for music enthusiasts, emerges from the cosmopolitan vibes of Dubai, aiming to redefine the global music landscape. Founded by M.A. Waseem and Raduan Belaajel, Vibrer goes beyond traditional social media boundaries to foster a vibrant music community.

The founders of Vibrer emphasize that their platform is not just another social media app but a community for music-based artists and their fans. Vibrer will exclusively host music-based content, allowing users to enjoy music videos and MP3s without interruption from unrelated general content. Link:

What to expect in Vibrer?

Vibrer is not just another social media platform; it's a comprehensive ecosystem for the music community, offering features like live streaming, online live concerts for purchase, and music-based contests with awards. Artists have the opportunity to monetize their content, while a dedicated Vibrer wallet allows users to manage their funds efficiently. This approach positions Vibrer as a versatile and innovative platform for music lovers and creators alike, setting a new standard in how we experience music digitally.

Ongoing Singing contest on Vibrer

Vibrer proudly launches the first chapter of its Singing Contest, inviting vocal talents to compete with their music videos. The contest promises grand prizes: $5000 for the winner, $3000, and $2000 for the first and second runners-up, respectively. To join, visit vibrer/contest, sign up, and submit your entry. We'll spotlight your talent across Vibrer and social media, and you're encouraged to rally votes from family, followers, and fans. Voting kicks off on March 1, 2024-don't miss your chance to shine and win!

What is in Vibrer for the artists?

Vibrer is revolutionizing the music industry by providing artists with a comprehensive platform to showcase talent, engage fans, monetize content, and work with Vibrer's in-house music production. It also addresses the challenges of visibility and funding by promoting talented musicians on its front page, Vibrer E-Magazine, and social media channels for free. Vibrer takes a significant leap forward by organizing live concerts in prime locations. This initiative offers talented artists the extraordinary opportunity to perform alongside famous artists on premier stages, further enriching the music community and ensuring that promising talent receives the recognition and support needed for global success.

Message from Founders:

Vibrer extends a heartfelt invitation to all artists and music lovers to join our community. Your participation and support are pivotal in nurturing a vibrant ecosystem where music and creativity flourish. Together, let's embark on this exciting journey to redefine the music landscape and celebrate the boundless potential of artists worldwide. Join us at Vibrer and become part of a movement that champions the power of music and community.

