Trulife Distribution Prepares To Attend ECRM In February

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In February, TruLife Distribution will be attending ECRM's Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Session. The event is scheduled to take place at the end of the month, from the 26th to the 28th,

at the Henderson, Nevada Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa. TruLife Distribution is a regular attendee at ECRM conferences throughout the year. These provide ideal opportunities to exhibit the latest breakthroughs and innovations in the supplement industry to some of the world's top retailers. This February, the marketing and distribution company intends to showcase several of its client's most exciting and creative breakthrough products.

"ECRM is an effective way to quickly gain exposure with major retailers," says TruLife's founder and CEO Brian Gould. Gould has decades of experience in the nutraceutical field and has been attending ECRM events consecutively since 2009. He sees it as a cornerstone element in helping brands both enter and scale operations within the United States market. "The U.S. health and wellness marketplace is massive," the executive explains. "It's difficult to stand out without a solid growth strategy in place. ECRM is an essential part of that strategy for us. It gives a brand instant exposure, street cred with retailers, and an opportunity to land their products on the shelves of some of the most prestigious retailers in America."

TruLife's multi-faceted promotional strategy includes e-commerce, social media, digital PR, and other marketing initiatives. However, ECRM (Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing) events are the "big push" when it comes to landing accounts with traditional brick-and-mortar retailers. This year's Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Session will be held in person - an important competitive advantage after years of virtual conferences due to the pandemic - and will have key buyers in attendance, such as Walmart Marketplace and Vitamin World. Gould and his team see it as the perfect way to start off a promising 2024 with a bang.

TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three previous generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist .

