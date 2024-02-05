Free Travel Opportunity: AZAL Offers 100 Free Tickets

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Airlines is launching an exclusive contest "Time to Travel", where participants have the chance to win free round-trip flights to more than 40 destinations. The contest will run until February 1-21.

As part of the contest, 100 free tickets will be raffled off. Each ticket includes a baggage allowance of up to 23 kg. Anyone who is 18 years old or above is eligible to participate. To enter the contest, simply fill out the form available on the airline's official website at .

50 winners will be randomly selected live on the airline's Facebook page. The results will be announced each week on February 8, 15, and 22.

Each of the 50 winners will receive 2 free tickets, allowing them to travel with a companion. Tickets must be purchased for the same flight.

Please take note that each participant can enter the contest only once. Charter and code-sharing destinations are excluded from the contest.

Don't miss out the opportunity to become the lucky owner of free tickets from AZAL!