Free Travel Opportunity: AZAL Offers 100 Free Tickets

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Airlines is launching an exclusive contest "Time to
Travel", where participants have the chance to win free round-trip
flights to more than 40 destinations. The contest will run until
February 1-21.
As part of the contest, 100 free tickets will be raffled off.
Each ticket includes a baggage allowance of up to 23 kg. Anyone who
is 18 years old or above is eligible to participate. To enter the
contest, simply fill out the form available on the airline's
official website at .
50 winners will be randomly selected live on the airline's
Facebook page. The results will be announced each week on February
8, 15, and 22.
Each of the 50 winners will receive 2 free tickets, allowing
them to travel with a companion. Tickets must be purchased for the
same flight.
Please take note that each participant can enter the contest
only once. Charter and code-sharing destinations are excluded from
the contest.
Don't miss out the opportunity to become the lucky owner of free
tickets from AZAL!
MENAFN05022024000195011045ID1107810516
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.