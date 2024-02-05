Al Duhail Ready For Zenit Challenge In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Duhail are set to meet Russian side Zenit in their second match of the Friendly Equality International Cup, hoping to bounce back in the tournament. The match will kick off at 5pm today at Doha's Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

The Qatar Stars League champions suffered a 1-0 defeat to China's Shanghai Shenhua in their opening match on February 1. Brazilian giants Santos are the fourth team taking part in the contest.

According to tournament's format, four teams will play each other once and if scores are level after normal time, the result will be decided by a penalty shootout. There is no extra time.



Al Duhail held a final training session ahead of Zenit game yesterday.

Standings will be determined by the following points system: Three points for a win in normal time; Two points for a win on penalties after a draw; One point for a loss on penalties after a draw and No points will awarded for a loss in normal time.

Entry to all Equality Cup games will be free of charge for fans. The tournament is organised in partnership with Aspire Zone Foundation.

Al Duhail, who are without their key players on national duty at the Asian Cup including striker Almoez Ali, will play their last match against Santos on February 9.