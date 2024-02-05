Arab Evangelical Pastors Lead Middle East Prayer Tour For Peace

(MENAFN- Amman Net) Several Arab evangelical pastors are touring Palestine and neighboring countries to conduct prayer services for peace in Palestine. The tour began with a prayer for peace in Bethlehem and the prayer service moved to Jordan and is expected to continue in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Pastor Nizar Shaheen from the biblical Galilee town of Cana'

who now resides in Canada and is the presenter of the Light for the Nations Christian TV program said, that the goal of the tour is to encourage believers and remind people of Gaza and what is happening there.“Everyone follows the news, and our responsibility is to provide support and encouragement to everyone, pray for peace, and stress the necessity of a ceasefire. Our people in Palestine are suffering, and even in the West Bank, although it is not in the center of the fighting, the people are sad in Bethlehem and the region, and our role as spiritual leaders is to encourage the Lord's people and emphasize justice and peace in our country.”

It is expected that the prayer service for peace in the Arab Republic of Egypt will take place in the Al-Attarin Church in Alexandria on Wednesday, February 7, and in Qasr Al-Dabbara Church in Cairo on Saturday, February 10.

The Jordanian Evangelical Synod, headed by retired Major General Imad Maayah, held a“Together for Peace” service in the Free Evangelical Church in the Khaldeh neighborhood on Saturday, February 3rd.

Pastor Nizar Shaheen, Pastor Dr. Fares Abraham, and Pastor Youssef Hashweh, pastor of the Christian Alliance Church in Amman, as well as heads and members of the five evangelical churches participating in the synod, attended and were blessed by the words of encouragement and prayers for peace in Palestine.

Dr.

Abraham born in the town of Beit Sahour (now based in Florida) and founder of the Next Generation Youth Project, conveyed the tragedy of the people in Palestine.“Approximately 25 members of my wife Suha's family are taking shelter in the church in Gaza at this moment. We are not exaggerating when we say that with each passing day under siege, starvation, and evil war, they feel that their future in Gaza is unknown. But I envy them for the depth of their faith and their adherence to the Lord despite the many painful horrors and calamities they are exposed to every day. They teach us not to put all our trust in political solutions, but in the promises of God, not the promises of men.”

Pastor Nizar Shaheen, a popular presenter of the“Light for the Nations” television program, said,“We are praying for the healing of our land. Christ is the Prince of Peace, the King of Peace, and the God of Peace. The Bible says,“And the God of peace will crush Satan under your feet.”

Many church ministers participated in praying for peace and continued security in Jordan. Pastor Youssef Hashweh offered words of encouragement, emphasizing the necessity of praying for peace to begin with personal and internal peace. Rami Halasa the Jordanian representative of the Christian Sat7 station led the segments of worship.

Dr. Fares Abraham made a special intervention thanking

King Abdullah II:“I take the opportunity to express our thanks and appreciation to His Majesty the King, the government of Jordan, and its great people for all the tremendous efforts being made for the sake of our people and loved ones in Gaza and Palestine. Jordan's honorable position indicates the depth of brotherhood, love, and endless sacrifice that binds us together.”

Retired Major General Imad Maayah presented shields of appreciation from the Jordanian Evangelical Council to Pastor Nizar Shaheen and Pastor Fares Abraham.

A few days earlier, the Evangelical Council in the Holy Land headed by Pastor Dr. Munir Kakish held a

service at Bethlehem Bible College on Monday, January 29. , in which

Pastor Nizar Shaheen, the well-known Christian broadcaster, and Pastor Dr. Fares Abraham participated.

The call came from the Synod of Local Evangelical Churches for a day of prayer to stop the war and bring peace to the Holy Land in general and Gaza in particular. According to a statement issued by the Evangelical Council in the Holy Lands, Pastor Nizar Shaheen gave an encouraging word and challenged the attendees to cling to the Lord in such circumstances.

Fares Abraham gave a speech entitled“God has the last word,” in which he stated that our only hope is in the resurrection of Christ, who consoles and strengthens. Praise and worship were also led by Brother Michael and Sister Jackie Kakish. After that, there was a period of prayer by several pastors of churches in Palestine.



Pastor Munir Kakish said that the evening in Bethlehem, which concluded with the Lord's Prayer and the lighting of candles,“was an encouraging evening for everyone.”