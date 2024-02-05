Goa Gets Ready For India's Largest And Only All-Encompassing Energy Exhibition And Conference- India Energy Week 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) GOA, INDIA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Event to bring together entire energy value chain, and will serve as a catalyst for India's energy transition goals



Over 35,000 Global participants to gather in Goa for event



IEW's second edition expected to see participants from over 120 countries



IEW attendees can expect global insights from 80+ conference sessions with over 400 speakers



IEW to also host over 350 exhibiting companies and more than 4,000 delegates



“In just two years, India Energy Week has become a prominent part of the global energy calendar. With the fastest growing major economy, a growing consumer base, and an inviting investment climate, we've carved out a niche in the energy landscape.”- Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs.



Building on the success of the 2023 edition, inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi, India Energy Week 2024 returns from 6 – 9 February 2024 in Goa, India.



With the clock winding down to the designated date, various government departments, including the nodal ministry at the Centre and Goa administration, are working tirelessly to cover all possible logistical and environmental aspects involved in hosting a mammoth gathering to ensure that the local life remains unaffected.



India Energy Week, 2024 is expected to draw over 35,000+ attendees, 350+ exhibitors, 400+ speakers spread across 80+ conference sessions and 4,000+ delegates from over 120 countries. The event will host an extensive array of global exhibitors, spanning core oil field services, lending dynamism to the atmosphere, and providing an unparalleled global platform to bring together the best and the brightest of the energy ecosystem.



With India's rising global stature in the global energy ecosystem, IEW 2024 is poised to be even more grand, diverse, and impactful than its inaugural edition, which was graced by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru last year.



The Prime Minister's vision for India's role in the ever-changing global energy landscape set the tone for a stupendously successful event in 2023, where India asserted its dominance as a global powerhouse for energy transition.



The global gathering of the energy ecosystem will find an ideal host in the dynamic and Vibrant coastal state of Goa between February 6-9 at the IPSHEM-ONGC Training Institute.



The truly global event will be exemplified by the presence of top energy sector policymakers from around the world. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs will participate in multiple conferences at the event.



Organized by the Federation of Indian Petroleum [FIPI] Industry under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, India Energy Week, 2024 will serve as a catalyst for meaningful discussions, knowledge exchange, and collaboration among industry experts, policy makers, academia and entrepreneurs.



During IEW 2024, ministerial, leadership, technical sessions and roundtables will explore varied themes like energy transition of the global south, building a future ready energy stack, chartering the roadmap of alternate fuels for energy optionality and impact of localization, regionalization and globalization on energy-related industrialization and manufacturing processes.



Significance of IEW, 2024



India has enjoyed remarkable success in answering the challenges of simultaneously ensuring energy security and energy transition.



The country has responded to the daunting challenge through a slew of measures encompassing, but not limited to, increasing domestic crude oil and natural gas exploration and production, rapidly raising ethanol blending in petrol to cut imports and keep prices affordable, and deploy large-scale renewable power generation capacity at a lower cost than thermal power.



IEW provides an opportunity for the world to learn from India's dynamic decision making in the face of volatility to ensure accessible, affordable and clean energy to its citizens.



IEW is also expected to highlight India's leadership in the battle against climate change while allowing stakeholders across the energy spectrum to freely exchange ideas and explore opportunities under one roof.



In India, the world has found a viable template to balance the dual challenges of energy security and energy transition. In Goa, the global energy ecosystem can study India's template and evolve new strategies for a prosperous and sustainable world.



***

Thomas Hagan

PA Group

email us here