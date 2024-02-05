Statement From President Joe Biden On The Passing Of Namibian President Hage Geingob

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Jill and I offer our deepest condolences to First Lady Monica Geingos and the rest of the Namibian people on the loss of President Hage Geingob.
President Geingob was a fearless leader, fighting for independence, overseeing the drafting of the new nation's constitution, and serving his country twice as prime minister and finally as president. He was an eloquent
advocate for his country
and continent, who stood up for his values and beliefs. We will continue to build on his legacy, strengthening our partnerships and shared vision for deeper mutual support.
Throughout his life, he maintained close ties to the United States and the American people. From studying at Temple University in Philadelphia and at both Fordham University and The New School in New York, President Geingob believed in the enduring ties between the people of our two great nations. I will miss working with him.
We look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with Namibia, honoring President Geingob's legacy and vision for his country and people.
