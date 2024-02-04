28 People Dies When Shelling Hits A Bakery In City Of Lysychansk

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Moscow-installed officials say Ukrainian shelling killed at
least 28 people at a bakery in the Russian-occupied city of
Lysychansk, Azernews reports citing foreign
media.
At least one child was among the dead Saturday, local leader
Leonid Pasechnik wrote in a statement on Telegram. A further 10
people were rescued from under the rubble by emergency services, he
said.
Ukrainian officials in Kyiv did not comment on the incident.
Both Moscow and Kyiv have increasingly relied on longer-range
attacks this winter amid largely unchanged positions on the
1,500-kilometer (930-mile) front line in the nearly 2-year-old
war.
However, Ukrainian forces have come under intense Russian attack
over the past 24 hours, with continuous assaults along the front
line, Ukraine's General Staff said in a statement Sunday.
Fighting has been particularly fierce in the eastern city of
Avdiivka, where Moscow is attempting to encircle Kyiv's troops,
while Ukrainian forces have also been on the defensive in Kupiansk,
Lyman, Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia, officials said.
The military administration for Ukraine's northern Sumy region
said Sunday that Russian forces had shelled the region in 16
separate attacks the previous day, firing on the border communities
of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and
Esman. Gen. Serhii Naiev, commander of the Ukrainian Joint Forces,
also said that Kyiv's troops had pushed back Russian sabotage and
reconnaissance units attempting to cross the border in the Sumy
region.
With Ukraine's soldiers concentrated in the eastern regions of
Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, the reported incursion suggests
that Moscow could be probing vulnerabilities on a new front to
further stretch Ukrainian resources.
