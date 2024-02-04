Karnataka: Three Tonnes Of Cow Bones Discovered At Bhadravathi In Shimoga, Accused Arresed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a shocking discovery behind the HM Timber and Furniture shop on Holehonnur Road in Bhadravathi Nagar, Shimoga district, authorities stumbled upon a stash of three tonnes of cow bones. The incident has sparked widespread interest, leading to the arrest of the accused, identified as Momin.

The investigation unfolded following a complaint filed by Aralihalli Devaraj, an activist associated with a Hindu organization. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the police raided an unauthorized building nestled on the banks of the Bhadra River. Inside the facility, both within and outside the warehouse, the authorities discovered piles of cow bones and meat pieces, promptly seizing the illicit stock.

Despite a prevailing ban on cow slaughter, it is suspected that the bones were consistently obtained through illegal means. The activist, Devaraj, raised concerns about this unlawful activity, prompting the police operation.

During the raid, approximately three tonnes of cow bones were confiscated from the storage area. The ongoing investigation is delving into the possibility of continuous illegal slaughtering and bone collection.

The police, spurred by the complaint, meticulously conducted the operation, leading to the discovery of a significant amount of cow bones. The authorities are leaving no stone unturned as they continue their efforts to uncover the entire network involved in this illegal trade.