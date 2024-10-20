Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video BO Collection Day 10: Rajkummar Rao-Tripti Dimri's Movie Inches Closer To...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: After garnering a decent collection in the first week, the comedy featuring Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri witnessed a slight improvement on Sunday. The movie has earned an estimated ₹33.25 crore (India Net), according to tracker Sacnilk.

The movie's worldwide collection stood at ₹42.75 crore after day 10, reported Sacnilk.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala collection improved significantly during its second weekend. The movie witnessed an approximate 60.71% rise in its Saturday collection and earned ₹2.25 crore (India Net) on October 19. Here are the details about the movie collection on day 10, ie Sunday.



Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office collection day 10

The movie earned an estimated ₹30.65 crore in its first nine days. On Sunday, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video managed to mint ₹2.60 crore (India Net), taking its total collection to ₹33.25 crore. The Worldwide Collection of the movie stood at ₹42.75 crore and an overseas collection of ₹6.4 crore. India's gross collection stood at ₹36.35 crore on day 10, October 20, according to Sacnilk.

The movie had an overall occupancy of 16.51% on Sunday, October 20. Metro cities like Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, etc witnessed maximum footfall.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' promises a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s.

