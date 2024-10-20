Sanjay Dutt Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message For His Twins

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Sanjay Dutt is not just a talented actor; He is also a doting father who never misses an opportunity to express his undying love for his children.

Today, on the occasion of his twins Shahraan and Iqra's birthday, the penned a heartwarming note. Taking to his Instagram, the' Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' posted two candid photos featuring him, his wife Maanayata Dutt, and their twins. Alongside the images, Sanjay wrote,“Dear Shaaru and Iqra, wishing you a happy birthday! May God bless you with success and happiness always. Study hard and focus on everything you do; be go-getters, and most importantly, always be humble. I love you both, and we are here for you. You both have a beautiful year ahead. Love you both, and God bless you always!” In the first image, the actor is seen hugging Iqra while Shahraan stands close as they all pose together.

The second photo shows Sanjay, Maanayata, and their kids sitting on a scooter, smiling for the camera. Fans flocked to the comments section to shower love on the actor and his family. Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata welcomed their twins, Shahraan and Iqra, on October 21, 2010. The children reside with their mother in Dubai, having relocated there before the lockdown, and they visit Mumbai occasionally. In an interview discussing their move, Sanjay Dutt stated,“They could have absolutely been here, but I see that they love it there. They like their school and their activities. My wife's business has settled there. It just happened on its own. Maanayata was doing her own business in Dubai. It clicked, and she went, and the kids went with her.”

On the work front, Dutt was last seen in the 2023 Tamil film 'Leo', where he played the role of an antagonist. He is also set to appear in several upcoming films, including 'Double Ismart', 'Baap', and 'KD – The Devil.'