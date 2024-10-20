Fujifilm Expands In Egypt To Drive Digital Healthcare Transformation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Fujifilm, a global leader in imaging and healthcare technology, has strengthened its commitment to the Egyptian by opening a new office in Cairo. This strategic move comes after more than 30 years of operations in Egypt and aligns with the company's broader expansion plans for the Middle East and Africa. According to Michio Kondo, Managing Director of Fujifilm Middle East and Africa, the new office reflects Fujifilm's dedication to enhancing local operations and meeting the growing demand for advanced healthcare solutions.

“Egypt holds a pivotal position as a gateway to the region, with a rapidly evolving healthcare sector,” Kondo stated. The Cairo office will allow Fujifilm to respond more quickly to the needs of Egyptian healthcare professionals and institutions, while also positioning the country as a strategic hub for serving neighboring markets.

Fujifilm has already made significant contributions to Egypt's healthcare sector, providing a range of advanced solutions, including Modality Solution Systems, Healthcare IT, Ultrasound, and Endoscopy equipment. These technologies are used in hospitals across various governorates, from Cairo to Alexandria and beyond. The company's offerings align with Egypt's national agenda to prioritize healthcare reforms and digital transformation, ensuring wider access to quality healthcare services.

In addition to the new office, the Fujifilm Training Academy is playing a key role in supporting the professional development of healthcare workers in Egypt.“In 2023, we trained over 500 radiographers and university students across different governorates,” Kondo shared. This hands-on training helps medical professionals effectively use complex diagnostic tools, improving overall patient care.

Fujifilm's vision for its Cairo office extends beyond Egypt, with plans to establish it as a regional hub for innovation, training, and healthcare support across the Middle East and Africa. The office will also scale the introduction of AI-driven healthcare technologies, helping to improve diagnostics, treatment plans, and patient outcomes across the region.

By driving digital transformation, particularly through AI integration, Fujifilm is setting new standards for healthcare in Egypt and beyond, ensuring that medical professionals are equipped with the latest tools to provide world-class care. The company's focus on early disease detection and workflow optimization aims to elevate healthcare services and reduce the overall burden on healthcare systems.