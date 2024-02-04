Tkiyet Um Ali Dispatches Third Aid Convoy To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 4 (Petra) - Tkiyet Um Ali dispatched its third aid convoy laden with emergency food supplies to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip last week, as part of the "For You, Gaza" campaign. This latest shipment increases the total contributions to 10,000 food parcels, executed in collaboration with the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization.Samer Balqar, the Director General of Tkiyet Um Ali, in a statement released on Sunday, emphasized the organization's commitment to continuous support for the Gaza Strip. He highlighted that Tkiyet Um Ali is steadfast in its rapid response to emergencies and natural calamities, affirming it as an obligation towards their brethren in Gaza.Balqar further elucidated that Tkiyet Um Ali is actively engaged in collecting substantial monetary contributions from benevolent individuals and employees. These funds are dedicated to preparing and dispatching aid to the Gaza Strip, with the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization ensuring the delivery of this assistance.The organization has so far organized three waves of food aid convoys for the people in the Gaza Strip. The initial convoy delivered 1,200 food parcels, followed by a second convoy that provided 4,800 emergency food parcels, 30,240 water bottles, and 10,566 cake pieces. The most recent convoy, initiated at the week's start, comprised 3,000 food parcels.In response to the ongoing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, Tkiyet Um Ali commenced the packing and preparation of emergency food parcels at its facilities in Khuraybat al-Souq. To date, the concerted effort of 3,600 volunteers has resulted in the packing of 45,000 food parcels, demonstrating a significant mobilization of community support and solidarity.