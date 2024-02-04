Nayev: Russian Subversive Group Tries To Break Through From Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Sumy direction, soldiers of the Territorial Defense Forces prevented an attempt by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group to cross the state border of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

According to him, yesterday at 6:20 p.m., on the outskirts of the Hlukhiv community, soldiers of one of the strongholds noticed the movement of an armed group of ten people.

The Ukrainian defenders started a small arms battle and called in anti-sabotage reserves from their battalion. A few minutes later, mortar launchers joined the battle, covering the enemy's concentration point with fire.

After suffering losses, the saboteurs changed their tactics and split into two groups: one evacuated the bodies of the dead and wounded under the cover of their artillery, while the other tried to outflank the stronghold. Meanwhile, a counter-sabotage group arrived at the battlefield.

"The valiant battle lasted for an hour and a half. Thanks to the skillful actions of the defenders of the Northern direction, the enemy was pushed far beyond the Ukrainian border," noted Nayev.

As reported, on January 27, Russian saboteurs shot dead two residents in the Khotyn community of the Sumy region.