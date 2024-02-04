Iran’s output of aluminum ingot amounts to 472,418 tons in 9 months

(MENAFN) According to data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the production of aluminum ingot in Iran amounted to 472,418 tons during the initial nine months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 21 to December 21, 2023. This figure reflects a marginal decrease compared to the 474,601 tons produced during the same period in the previous year.



Among Iran's four major aluminum producers, South Aluminum Corporation (SALCO) emerged as the top performer during the first nine months of the present year, with an output of 209,384 tons of aluminum ingots. Following SALCO, the Iranian Aluminum Company (IRALCO) produced 128,918 tons, Almahdi Aluminum Company produced 107,134 tons, and Iran Alumina Company produced 26,982 tons of ingots during the same period.



The data provided by IMIDRO further indicates that the total production of aluminum ingots in Iran reached 632,166 tons during the previous Iranian calendar year 1401, which concluded on March 20, 2023. This demonstrates a decrease in production levels compared to the output recorded in the current calendar year, underscoring the fluctuations and dynamics inherent in Iran's aluminum industry.

MENAFN04022024000045015839ID1107806725