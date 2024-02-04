Iran’s loading, unloading of goods in Bushehr ports jumps by 5 percent in 10 months YoY

(MENAFN) According to a provincial official in Bushehr province, located in the southwest of Iran, the loading and unloading activities of goods in its ports experienced a notable increase of five percent during the initial ten months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 21, 2023, to January 20, 2024, compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. Ahmad Mohammadizadeh, the governor-general of the province, reported that a total of over 52.5 million tons of products were handled in the ports of Bushehr province throughout this 10-month timeframe.



This announcement aligns with the earlier disclosure by the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) of Iran, which indicated an overall eight percent increase in the loading and unloading operations across Iranian ports during the same ten-month period, as compared to the previous year. As per the PMO's data, a total of 194,078,457 tons of commodities were handled in various ports across Iran during this period, highlighting the nation's growing maritime activities and trade volumes.



Furthermore, the PMO's report also highlighted a six percent year-on-year increase in loading and unloading operations within the container sector, indicating sustained growth and activity in this critical segment of Iran's maritime industry.



Moreover, data previously released by the Transport and Urban Development Ministry underscored a notable 17 percent surge in the loading and unloading of goods across Iranian ports during the preceding Iranian calendar year 1400, which concluded on March 20, 2023, compared to the previous year. These figures reflect the ongoing expansion and development of Iran's maritime infrastructure and trade capacities, underlining the country's strategic position as a key player in regional and international trade networks.

