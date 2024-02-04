Biden applies sanctions on Israeli Weast Bank settlers

(MENAFN) In response to mounting criticism from pro-Palestinian voters regarding his support for Israel's actions in the conflict with Hamas, United States President Joe Biden has issued an executive order targeting Israeli settlers involved in violence in the West Bank. The order, signed on Thursday, outlines measures such as asset freezes, visa restrictions, and other sanctions against foreign nationals accused of attacking or threatening civilians in the Palestinian territory.



The first set of sanctioned individuals has been announced by the United States State Department, identifying four settlers accused of perpetrating violence against West Bank civilians or Israeli activists. Among them is David Chai Chasdai, who stands accused of leading a riot resulting in the destruction of property and the tragic death of a Palestinian civilian.



In a statement, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the need for Israel to take more decisive action to prevent violence against civilians in the West Bank and hold those responsible accountable. He reiterated the United States' commitment to advancing its foreign policy objectives, including the promotion of a two-state solution, and expressed dedication to the safety, security, and dignity of both Israelis and Palestinians.



The executive order addresses a concerning trend of assaults and threats against civilians, tactics that have been employed to coerce Palestinians into vacating their land in the West Bank. The move comes in the wake of hundreds of settler attacks against West Bank civilians since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October, as reported by the United Nations humanitarian affairs office.



As tensions continue to escalate in the region, Biden's sanctions on Israeli settlers signal a shift in the United States approach and highlight the administration's commitment to addressing human rights concerns and fostering a conducive environment for a peaceful resolution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.





