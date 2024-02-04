Securing First Place on Day Two, Xcellent storm ahead with Desert Eagle In Second Place

(MENAFN- SOCIATE) Dubai, 03 February 2024 – Xcellent sits in first place as the second day concludes at the Dubai Duty Free SB20 Asia Pacific Championships.

Day two of the Dubai Duty Free SB20 Asia Pacific Championships, hosted by the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club, saw turbulent winds ranging between 18 to 20 knots.

On February 3, 2024, the event continued after a successful first day. As 33 teams embarked from the DOSC harbour, expectations were high for better wind conditions than the initial day.

Team Xcellent from the United Kingdom, helmed by John Pollard, took the lead position. Following closely are Desert Eagle and Kidzink in second and third place, wearing blue and red bibs.

Team Xcellent’s skipper, John Pollard, expressed his delight in winning the lead position, "It was a great day. I've sailed all over the world, and here at the SB20 Asia Pacific Championships, It was as good as anywhere. The sun and the wind, what more do we want? Big chop, wind shifts, and a fantastic backdrop add extra joy to this sport."

Addressing the weather conditions, Race Director Alan Ruigrok commented, "We saw a consistent 18 to 20 knots held for today's three races and some excellent but full-on conditions for the sailors onboard. Credit to the race management team led by Roger Wilson for starting the race early, considering the weather conditions."

Alongside the thrilling races, families enjoyed the post sailing celebrations in the newly renovated Tentota Village - Activities included Henna art, face painting, a bouncy castle as well as 6 nations Rugby viewing





