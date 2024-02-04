CTK CROSS BORDER E-COMMERCE CO., LTD. Announces Plans To Build An International Cross-Border E-Commerce Service Platform

(MENAFN- GetNews) On January 29th, the emerging e-commerce service platform CTK CROSS BORDER E-COMMERCE CO., LTD. (CTK) announced its plans to create an international cross-border e-commerce service platform. CTK's initial step is to adjust its corporate charter to enable a more powerful posture in the rapid development of the video media e-commerce sector, bringing better development opportunities for platform collaborators and merchants.

Continuous self-optimization is essential for companies to meet diversified market demands. This restructuring aligns with CTK's strategic development. CTK plans to elevate its business level, increase investment in the European market, strengthen business ties with European partners, refine its operations, and achieve sustained growth for merchant brands. This opportunity also prepares CTK to expand its market share and develop an international e-commerce service platform to meet diverse market needs.

The market provides favorable opportunities, with digital marketing undergoing rapid transformation. Cross-border e-commerce, with its advantages, has become the mainstream e-commerce model. The massive commercial ecosystem provides natural soil for merchants to expand e-commerce scenarios. More merchants, service providers, and other ecosystem players are joining. According to the latest industry data report, the global retail e-commerce compound annual growth rate is expected to be 11.16% from 2023 to 2027. With the market's broad prospects and new capital and resources, CTK's development will reach a new level.

CTK, headquartered in London, UK, was renowned for providing quality operational experiences to e-commerce sellers before restructuring, earning high praise from media and users. After restructuring, CTK plans to leverage its extensive user base to deeply deploy global video media e-commerce industry services. It aims to build a network environment for all chain participants, including account creation, operation, maintenance, guiding popular topics, tags, music, enhancing precise brand marketing, TikTok advertising account opening, achieving precise traffic for vertical categories, and forming a commercial loop of independent site and TikTok e-commerce conversion.

CTK can not only gather the best talent and advanced technology but also accelerate user expansion and strengthen strategic cooperation with TikTok. It can offer more solutions to merchants' traffic needs and strategically expand into emerging markets in over 100 countries and regions globally, helping global brands develop better in the market. This makes CTK's vision of becoming a world-class e-commerce platform more feasible.

Relying on CTK's quality personalized services, as well as the team's digital and localized capabilities, the platform will help more brands and shop sellers reach the global market directly, providing one-stop TikTok shop opening and managed operation services for more users. This assistance will help merchants explore the vast global market for higher profits. CTK's core competitiveness is becoming evident, and its development prospects are highly anticipated.

