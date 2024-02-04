Who Really Shot Down Russia's IL-76 Plane?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The shootdown of IL-76 has raised serious questions over who ordered the shootdown. Was the shootdown on orders of Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR) and was Kyrylo Budanov in any way involved?

On January 24, a Russian IL-76 transport plane was shot down over the Belgorod region likely as it was descending to land. Judging from video and photos, the aircraft was probably flying at an altitude of less than 5,000 feet when two missiles hit it, one of them blowing up an engine on the starboard side.



Russian reports say that the pilots struggled to bring the plane down away from populated areas.

The Belgorod area has frequently been targeted by Ukrainian missiles, drones and artillery. Most of these operations have been carried out by Ukrainian Spetsnaz forces under the control of Ukrainian military intelligence, headed by Budanov.

Budanov was asked this week to take over general command of all Ukraine's armed forces after Zelensky fired General Valerii Zaluzhny (confirmed on February 2).

The Il-76 has four jet engines. The plane is a workhorse of the Russian fleet of military planes: it also serves in many civilian roles.



The plane was operating over Russian territory but not far from the border with Ukraine. It was landing at an airfield in Belgorod that has been closed because of its vulnerability to nearby Ukrainian air defense systems and vulnerability to missile and drone strikes.

According to the Russians, the transport aircraft transfer of Ukrainian POWs was announced 15 minutes before its

arrival in Belgorod and Ukrainian authorities were informed. Ukraine denies it received any announcement from the Russian side.

There were 74 persons on board the aircraft, of which 65 were Ukrainian POWs, the pilots and crew, and Russian officials responsible for the planned prisoner exchange. All 74 perished.