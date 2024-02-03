Ukrainian Producers Able To Cover Army Demand For Armored Vehicles CEO Ukrainska Bronetekhnika

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian manufacturers are increasing their output and are now able to cover the existing need of Ukraine's Armed Forces for armored vehicles.

That's according to a statement by Ukrainska Bronetekhnika (Ukrainian Armored Equpment), Ukrinform reports.

Vladyslav Belbas, the company CEO, said that 2022 was a year of recovery from the shock of the Russian invasion. Enterprises focused on relocation, logistics, and restoration of interrupted supply chains. 2023 was a year of buildup and acceleration.

"In 2024, we are seein completely different conditions. We are capable of mass producing equipment, designing new models, and meeting the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Belbas assured.

Germany hands over another defense aid package to Ukraine

According to him, in 2022, the Ukrainian military received large amounts of various Western hardware, which remains challenging to maintain.

"Now we can analyze and compare our equipment with foreign analogues, and here I would opt for Ukrainian products. That's not only because we design and manufacture them. First of all, that's because Ukrainian companies can provide a shorter logistical arm for service and repair, and this is very important for sustainable combat readiness," Belbas noted.

According to the CEO, 80% of repairs of equipment manufactured by his company are done by field service teams close to the front line.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine is increasingly applying artificial intelligence elements in the production of drones for the Armed Forces.

Photo: Ukrainska Bronetekhnika / Facebook