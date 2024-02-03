All-Weather Drones Handed Over To Military In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four complexes of drones capable of operating in the most difficult weather conditions were handed over to the defenders in the Donetsk region today.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The Valk-1 drone is a powerful Ukrainian development. Despite frost, snow, and rain or fog, these drones always see the enemy clearly on the battlefield. Today, the Defense Forces in the Donetsk region have been reinforced with four such complexes and a ground control station," the statement said.

According to the head of the Donetsk region, the equipment was given to the military together with philanthropists.

In addition, as part of a joint project with communities to support the Defense Forces, portable systems for countering FPV drones were handed over.

As reported, 72 children from 48 families were forced to evacuate from nine settlements of the Marinka and Ocheretyne territorial communities in the Donetsk region, which are under round-the-clock shelling by Russian troops.