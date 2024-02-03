Qatar Vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: In a decisive clash at Al Bayt Stadium at 6:30 pm Doha time, the defending champions Qatar face Uzbekistan in the last round of 8 game in the Asian Cup 2023, determining who will advance to the semifinals to face Iran, following their 2-1 victory over Japan at Education City Stadium.

The teams have met 13 times before, with no draws; Uzbekistan leads with 9 wins to Qatar's 3.

In their AFC Asian Cup encounters, they have clashed 3 times, with Uzbekistan winning twice and Qatar once.

Entering this match, Qatar boasts a fully available squad, highlighting their injury-free status and impressive form with four consecutive wins, seven goals scored, and just one conceded.

Stars like Akram Afif and Hassan Al Haydos have been particularly standout players.

Qatar's coach, Bartolome Marquez Lopez, emphasized their readiness, stating,“We have reached what we are looking for, we're in the quarter finals and if anyone thinks we can't make it to the final that is up to them.”

He highlighted the team's speed and talent but acknowledged the physical challenge of the upcoming game.

On the other side, Uzbekistan's journey to the quarter-final was marked by a remarkable 2-1 win against Thailand.

The coach of Uzbekistan, Srečko Katanec, expressed confidence in their performance so far, saying,“We reach already a nice position, we didn't lose, we have conceded fewer goals so they have to worry, like we have to be worried.”

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Qatar's qualifying penalty

Qatar into the semis!

PEDRO scores! 3-2. Qatar win the game!

Jaloliddin Masharipov MISSES! 2-2

2-2 all after Sultan scores for Qatar while Abdirakhmatov misses!

AlMahdi Ali misses for Qatar! 1-2

Umarov converts for Uzbekistan. 1-2

Almoez Ali misses! Yusopov saves! Still 1-1

Ashurmatov misses! Barsham saves!

Afif steps up for Qatar, and scores! 1-1

Shukrov takes the first penalty for Uzbekistan and he scores! 1-0

Penalties

This match will be determined in a penalty shootout

First period of extra time over, second begins.

15 minutes to either a decider, or the penalty shootout. Stay tuned.

90' + 12' Regulation time over

The game heads to extra time

WATCH: Barshim with an amazing save to rescue the Qatar team from a dangerous freekick

Mohammed Waad rescues his team from a very dangerous chance

33'

Game much livelier now, with an increased flow in attack from the Uzbek side which had sat back and tried to absorb pressure before conceding the first goal.

GOAL QATAR

24'

A very reserved showing from the Uzbek side as Qatar looking increasingly more dangerous as the game rolls on. Still 0-0

