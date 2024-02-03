Senegal Postpones Presidential Election, Citing Dispute Over Judges

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In a surprise move, Senegalese President Macky Sall has postponed the February 25th presidential election, citing concerns over the integrity of the electoral process. The decision, announced in a televised address, comes amid controversy surrounding the disqualification of several candidates, including prominent opposition figures, by the Constitutional Council.

“I have signed a decree abolishing the previous electoral law,” Sall declared.“I will begin an open national dialogue to bring together the conditions for a free, transparent and inclusive election.” He did not specify a new date for the vote.

This marks the first time Senegal has delayed a presidential election since gaining independence from France in 1960. The nation has built a reputation as one of West Africa's most stable democracies, boasting four peaceful transitions of power through elections.

Disqualification and Inquiry Spark Debate

Last month, the Constitutional Council approved 20 candidates but disqualified dozens of others, including opposition leaders Ousmane Sonko and Karim Wade. Sall, who had pledged not to seek a third term, had designated Prime Minister Amadou Ba from his party as his favoured successor.

The disqualification of prominent figures ignited controversy, leading to calls for an inquiry into the workings of the Constitutional Council. Notably, many members of Sall's own party voted in favour of the inquiry, fueling speculation about their potential concerns over the outcome of the election.

The inquiry, initiated by disqualified candidate Karim Wade, targets two council members accused of having ties to presidential hopefuls, including Prime Minister Ba.

Religious Leaders Urge Transparency

Adding to the pre-election tension, the influential League of Imams and Preachers of Senegal warned against postponing the vote. In a statement, they urged Sall to ensure free and transparent elections, cautioning against“pointless risks.”