Red Crescent Society Staff Visited Armenian Residents In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society (RCS) employees visited
Armenian residents living in the Garabagh economic region of the
country in order to assess their needs, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, AzQAC staff familiarised themselves with the
living conditions of the residents and conducted a survey to
identify the needs of the residents in order to determine what
assistance and support services the society can provide.
A bilateral meeting was also held with representatives of the
International Committee of the Red Cross at their office in
Khankandi, where ICRC staff in Azerbaijan provided the delegation
with information on the committee's activities in the city. Jeyhun
Mirzayev, Executive Secretary of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent
Society, emphasised the importance of the trip and spoke about its
main purpose.
