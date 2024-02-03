               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Red Crescent Society Staff Visited Armenian Residents In Garabagh


2/3/2024 8:08:59 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society (RCS) employees visited Armenian residents living in the Garabagh economic region of the country in order to assess their needs, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, AzQAC staff familiarised themselves with the living conditions of the residents and conducted a survey to identify the needs of the residents in order to determine what assistance and support services the society can provide.

A bilateral meeting was also held with representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross at their office in Khankandi, where ICRC staff in Azerbaijan provided the delegation with information on the committee's activities in the city. Jeyhun Mirzayev, Executive Secretary of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, emphasised the importance of the trip and spoke about its main purpose.

MENAFN03022024000195011045ID1107804912

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search