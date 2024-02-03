Gujarat Congress Spokesperson Arrested Over BJP Graffiti Altercation

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, Feb 3 (IANS) Gujarat cybercrime police on Saturday arrested Amit Nayak, the spokesperson for the Gujarat Congress on Saturday on the charges of defacing the BJP's wall graffiti and the subsequent video dissemination showcasing his act.

The incident came to light after BJP campaign and communication convener Shahpur Abhay Shah stumbled upon Nayak's video on the social media platform X on January 29.

The footage depicted Nayak painting over the BJP's wall graffiti, which bore the slogan 'Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar.'

In the official complaint lodged with the cybercrime police, Shah highlighted the potential of Nayak's actions to spark unrest in the locality. Shah also recounted his interaction with Nayak, wherein he disagreed with Nayak's method of protest.

Despite Shah's request to Nayak to withdraw the post from social media, Nayak allegedly responded with threats and a resolve to keep the video in circulation. This confrontation prompted Shah to seek intervention from the cybercrime authorities.

The legal proceedings against Nayak were set in motion under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), Section 290 (public nuisance), and Section 506(1) (criminal intimidation).

This incident also ignited internal party disagreements, as highlighted by the exchange between Nayak and the Ahmedabad City Congress Chief, Himmatsingh Patel.

Patel criticised Nayak's actions, cautioning against a cycle of retaliatory defacements between the BJP and Congress.

