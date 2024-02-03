Qatar University Book Fair 2024 Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and with participation of 39 publishers from Qatar and five Arab countries, Qatar University (QU) concluded the Qatar University Book Fair 2024, second edition, organised in collaboration between QU Press and the Qatari Publishers and Distributors Forum at the Ministry of Culture.

The fair spanned five days and featured the participation of 39 publishers and research centres, including 31 from Qatari publishers and centres, along with eight contributions from universities, research centres, and publishers from five Arab countries. The fair, held at the new Student Affairs building on the QU campus, witnessed various cultural events that brought together writers and creators from within Qatar and beyond.

Throughout its five days, the fair attracted a large audience, including thousands of visitors from QU, including students, faculty members, and staff. Additionally, a significant number of interested individuals from outside the university attended the fair. Notable visitors included officials such as H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs; H E Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani, Vice-Chair of the QU Board of Trustees; Dr. Omar Al Ansari, President of QU; and many vice presidents and deans.

The fair distinguished itself with scholarly sessions and intellectual seminars that engaged researchers, scholars, and academics. These discussions covered various cultural and heritage-related issues in Qatar. The fair also featured cultural and artistic corners, including Arabic calligraphy and the artistic work“Read,” presented by Qatari artist Bashair Ali Al Badr. Moreover, there was a special participation by the Sheikh Abdullah Al Ansari Complex for the Holy Quran and Sciences, which displayed a collection of rare manuscripts. The fair also hosted workshops for those interested in learning the art of writing and creativity.

At the conclusion of the fair, Prof. Fatma Al Sowaidi, Director of QU Press, expressed her gratitude for the collaboration with the Ministry of Culture in organising the event.“QU Press values this close collaboration with the Ministry of Culture in organizing this cultural event annually. It represents an intellectual, scientific, and heritage celebration that we are committed to nurturing and developing year after year. We aim to expand its horizons to include more universities, Gulf and Arab research centers, and publishing houses, with the inclusion of an honorary guest from an Arab country. This contributes to supporting QU's strategies in promoting Arab and Islamic culture, caring for cultural heritage, protecting it, preserving it, introducing it, and achieving cultural and intellectual security.”