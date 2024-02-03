Sappers Neutralize Russian Attack Drones In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mykolaiv police explosives experts neutralized Russian drones shot down during enemy shelling of the region.

This was reported by the police of the Mykolaiv region on Telegram, Ukrinform reported.

It is noted that Russian attack drones Geranium-2, which attacked the civilian population, were found in a field and a forest belt near the populated villages of the region. They carried about 45 kg of explosives on board. Police explosives experts seized and destroyed the warheads in a safe place away from populated areas.

The police emphasized that the Geranium-2 was in an assembled state with a fuse. Explosive experts carried out special preparatory work and destroyed it by detonation.

As reported, on the night of January 31, the Snihurivka community in the Mykolaiv region was attacked by Russian Shahed-136/131 UAVs. The warehouses of an agricultural enterprise and a shop building were damaged. A security guard was injured.