Precision Agriculture Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Latest Insights And Forecast 2024-2032

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, entitled“ Precision Agriculture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

precision agriculture market share . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global precision agriculture market size reached

US$ 8.5 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 20.2 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 9.9% during 2024-2032 .

Precision Agriculture Market Overview:

Precision agriculture is an advanced farming technique that leverages technology to optimize various aspects of agricultural practices. The core aim is to ensure profitability, sustainability, and environmental protection by using resources more efficiently. Data-driven insights are gathered through sensors, satellite imagery, drones, and GPS technology to make more informed decisions about planting, fertilizing, and harvesting crops. This targeted approach minimizes waste, reduces costs, and improves yields. Instead of applying water, fertilizers, and pesticides uniformly across an entire field, farmers can target specific zones based on soil conditions, crop health, and other factors. This not only saves resources but also minimizes environmental impact. Moreover, real-time monitoring capabilities allow farmers to detect and address issues promptly, improving crop health and reducing losses due to pests or diseases.

Precision Agriculture Market Trends:

The growing demand to increase agricultural productivity while minimizing environmental impact is driving the global market. These technologies allow farmers to optimize field-level management concerning crop farming variables such as soil conditions, weather forecasts, and pest pressure. Moreover, continual advancements in technology, particularly in GPS, sensors, and data analytics, have significantly improved the accuracy and utility of precision agriculture tools. These technologies help farmers make data-driven decisions, thereby enhancing yields and resource efficiency. Besides, government initiatives and subsidies to adopt sustainable farming practices are also encouraging the use of precision agriculture. These policies often come with financial incentives, making it easier for farmers to invest in advanced technologies.

Top Precision Agriculture Companies in the Industry:



Agribotix

Bayer CropScience AG

Case IH Agriculture

ClearAg Operations

Conservis Corporation

Deere & Company

Farmers Edge Inc.

Fairport Farm Software

Fuse Technologies

Granular AG

Grownetics Inc.

IBM

MapShots Inc.

Raven Industries SST Software

Precision Agriculture Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:



Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)/Global Positioning System (GPS)

Geographic Information System (GIS)

Remote Sensing

Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Others

Breakup by Type:



Automation and Control Systems

Sensing and Monitoring Devices Farm Management Systems

Breakup by Component:



Hardware Software

Breakup by Application:



Yield Monitoring

Crop Scouting

Mapping

Soil Monitoring

Precision Irrigation Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

