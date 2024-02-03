Smart Manufacturing Market 2024, Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, And Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

The IMARC Group latest report titled”

Smart Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

smart manufacturing industry outlook . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global smart manufacturing market size reached

US$ 324.4 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 792.9 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 10.1% during 2024-2032 .

Smart Manufacturing Market Overview:

Smart manufacturing, often called Industry 4.0, represents a transformative paradigm in industrial production. It integrates cutting-edge technologies like IoT (Internet of Things), AI (Artificial Intelligence), automation, and data analytics to optimize manufacturing processes. It enables real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and data-driven decision-making by interconnecting machinery and systems. This not only enhances operational efficiency but also reduces downtime and waste. Additionally, it fosters customization, allowing for rapidly adapting production lines to changing market demands. It paves the way for sustainable practices by minimizing resource consumption.

Get Sample Copy of Report at –

https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-manufacturing-market/requestsample

Smart Manufacturing Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing innovations in IoT, AI, and automation technologies. In line with this, the efficiency gains and reduced operational costs attract manufacturers to adopt smart manufacturing solutions. Furthermore, the companies seek an edge in the market by improving quality, speed, and agility through smart manufacturing. Besides this, smart manufacturing enhances supply chain visibility and coordination, positively influencing demand.

Moreover, eco-friendly practices and resource optimization align with sustainability objectives, boosting smart manufacturing adoption. Besides, the consumer's preferences for personalized products drive the need for flexible and agile manufacturing. Adherence to industry standards and regulations encourages smart manufacturing adoption. Additionally, the expanding markets and complex supply chains necessitate advanced manufacturing solutions for global operations. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of smart manufacturing for remote monitoring and adaptability in times of crisis.

Competitive Landscape:



3D Systems Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Fanuc Corporation

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Smart Manufacturing Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:



Hardware

Software Services

Breakup by Technology:



Machine Execution Systems

Programmable Logic Controller

Enterprise Resource Planning

SCADA

Discrete Control Systems

Human Machine Interface

Machine Vision

3D Printing

Product Lifecycle Management Plant Asset Management

Breakup by End Use:



Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Chemicals and Materials

Healthcare

Industrial Equipment

Electronics

Food and Agriculture

Oil and Gas Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: --

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163